Postecoglou's massive hint on Socceroos future

It's the question that's been on the lips of all Socceroos fans; will coach Ange Postecoglou be there in Russia next year if Australia qualifies for the World Cup?

Did Ange give away Socceroos coaching secret?

Up until now, it's been a mystery to the Australian public, with the coach's latest cryptic responses posing more questions than answers.

NOT HAVING IT: Sterlo criticises 'precious' Postecoglou

In a new interview on the ABC's Australian Story programme, Postecoglou is directly asked whether he will stay through to the World Cup if Australia successfully defeats Honduras.

His answer is baffling.

"It's a real kind of a facetious question because people just want me to fit into their stereotype and answer it in a way that makes themselves feel really good about themselves," he said.

"If people are really worried about my future they should be worried about these two games. But they're not. They just want an answer to a question and I'm not going to give 'em it."

The 52-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to China and he's also made it abundantly clear on numerous occasions that he'd like to coach in Europe in the future.

Postecoglou has been at the centre of rabid speculation over his coaching future after an incendiary report suggested he will leave the national team after the Honduras matches.

However, the Socceroos boss may have dropped the biggest indication yet that he will be with the side in Russia, provided they secure qualification against the Central Americans in November.

"My contract ends whenever the World Cup journey ends," Postecoglou said.

When it was put to him that the answer implied he would still be the coach in Russia, Postecoglou's response came in the form of the most awkward deadpan silence.

"I think I've already answered that," Postecoglou finally offered.

While Postecoglou's stand-off has befuddled observers of the national team, he maintains support of the playing group.

"The players respect me. They don't need to love me, and I think I have the players respect," he said.

"We've got an absolutely crucial couple of games coming up.

"My whole focus and everything I'll be doing is we get the job done. I want us to qualify for another World Cup. I still believe we're on track.

The Socceroos play Honduras on Friday November 10, (Saturday November 11 AEDT) before the home tie on Wednesday November 15.