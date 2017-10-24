Kelechi Iheanacho has proved to his followers that he is a proud Igbo (an ethnic group in Nigeria) man, after rocking a traditional cap to the Liberty Stadium.

EXTRA TIME: Leicester City’s Iheanacho rocks Igbo cap to Liberty Stadium

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Swansea City in a Premier League game on Saturday as Federico Fernández’s own goal and Shinji Okazaki’s goal eased Michael Appleton’s men to victory.

After the game, Iheanacho in his hilarious and unique manner, wore the team’s jacket and rocked the Igbo cap on it as he revels in the Foxes first league win since August.

We call Iheanacho the classic Igbo man - Yay or Nah?