Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Lordson Ichull could be on his way out of Enyimba in search of more playing time, according to a close source.

Lordson Ichull considering Enyimba exit

Ichull left Nasarawa United for the People's Elephants during the mid-season and he only featured four times to help the former African champions end the season in third place.

With reports the player is unhappy with his bit part role under Gbenga Ogunbote, and with Yobe Desert Stars, Kwara United and a host of other clubs on his trail, the former Warri Wolves midfielder is eyeing a move away from the Aba side.

“I don’t think Ichull will like to continue with Enyimba next season with the situation of things on ground. He left Nasarawa United to move up in his career and when Enyimba came calling during the mid-season, it was agreed that he should leave. But the number of games he played in the second round left him unhappy,” the source informed Goal.

“He is reviewing his future with some newly promoted clubs seriously calling him to come and play. They have come with tempting offer and it may be difficult for him to resist if they are able to agree with Enyimba.

“He still has two years left on his contract but he says it will be difficult to endure another season of inactivity and will like to go where he will be used regularly.

“He said he will go back to Enyimba as soon as their preseason activities start to have a clear-the-air chat with the club."