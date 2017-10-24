Posta Rangers 1-0 Zoo Kericho: Mail men bag crucial points

Posta Rangers managed a slim 1-0 win over Zoo Kericho in a league match played on Monday.

The slim win was realized with the return of coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, who had missed the last three matches serving a ban from Kenyan premier League.

Omollo was banned by IDDC for gross misconduct after he knocked down Sofapaka head coach, Sam Ssimbwa at Narok Stadium.

Posta Rangers, who before Zoo FC win had last posted maximum result on August 2, scored the lone goal courtesy of Geoffrey Kataka. The mailmen, who were topping the table in July, had gone for nine games without a win in the league.

The former Ushuru player came off the bench to save Posta Rangers from yet another draw when he nodded in the all-important goal at the stroke of the final whistle.

Zoo's Nicholas Kipkirui was particularly guilty of squandering an open chance when he failed to beat Patrick Matasi in goal after he was presented with a golden opportunity in the 5th minute.

A wasteful Zoo Kericho also blew away another chance late into the second half, a mistake that proved costly at the sound of the final whistle.

Posta Rangers starting XI: Patrick Matasi, Simo Mbugua, Charles Odete, Luke Ochieng, Titus Achesa, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugi, John Nairuka (80' Geoffrey Kataka ), Joseph Nyaga, Kennedy Otieno (60'Georson Likonoh) and Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Farouk Shikalo, Austine Ochieng, Donald Owiti, Eric Kibiru and Simon Ogutu.

Zoo Kericho starting XI: 9. Vincent Misikhu, 24. Gideon Kibet, 13. Sabiri Sindani, Dominic Ouma, 12. Isaac Kipyegon, 28. Dennis Otieno, 18. Geoffrey Gichana, 5.Michael Madoya, 16. Danson Namasaka , 22. Nicholas Kipkirui, 35. Ernest Kipkoech (72' Kepha Ondati),

Unused subs: 1, Koko Samwel, 44. Hamidu Kwizera , 31. Akiya Stanlaus, 4. Mmata Leonard, 15. Kelvin Oduor, 20. Dumonde Selenga.