Fantasy Football: Kane, Ozil and Otamendi lead Goal's Team of the Week

This week was not the overwhelming one that was expected from both Manchester clubs, though City did pull away late in their match. Instead, we have one of our most diverse Team of the Week’s of the season with seven different clubs represented. Here's a look at the best possible line-up you could have picked.

GK: Fraser Forster - Southampton - 1 Game, 2 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 8 Points

DF: Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

Don’t look now, but Otamendi now leads all defenders in both goals and points scored in the Goal game. Manchester City have conceded the fewest Premier League goals this season which is even more impressive when you consider that captain Vincent Kompany has played in just three matches.

DF: Nacho Monreal - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Goals Conceded = 7 Points

DF: Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Goals Conceded = 7 Points

Azpilicueta would be a must own Fantasy option if Chelsea could keep anyone from scoring. The Spaniard already has a goal and four assists in just nine matches which is one assist away from replicating what he managed in the entirety of the 2016/17 season.

MF: Aaron Ramsey - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MF: Mesut Ozil - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

Coming into this week Mesut Ozil had the most chances created in the league without having recorded an assist. That obviously changed on Sunday, when not only did he provide a goal but notched one himself with a rare headed effort. The Germany international is 13th in price among midfielders so if he can keep this run of form going he could be a solid option.

MF: Leroy Sane - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MF: Junior Stanislas - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

FWD: Harry Kane - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 15 Points

Harry Kane has finally broken his barren stretch at Wembley via his two goals against Liverpool on Sunday. The two-time Golden Boot winner added on a assist for Son Heung-Min to take the crown as our Goal Fantasy Player of the Week. He was substituted after what seemed to be a hamstring pull but Mauricio Pochettino has clarified his situation and said Kane should be fine for the Manchester United match next weekend.

FWD: Glenn Murray - Brighton - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

FWD: Michy Batshuayi - Chelsea - 1 Substitute Appearance, 2 Goals = 11 Points