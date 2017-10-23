They came, they saw, they could not conquer - the tale of three of four new boys in the Ghana Premier League.

Matchday 30 wrap: Relegation heartbreak for new boys in Ghana Premier League

On Sunday, Great Olympics and Tema Youth joined Bolga All Stars to complete the relegated three following results of the final matchday.

With Aduana Stars sealing the title and Wafa and Hearts of Oak nailing the second and third spots respectively on the penultimate matchday, all attention was thrown to the relegation battle in the final week.

Two wins, six draws and 21 losses meant Bolga All Stars were also confirmed for relegation before matchday 30. And it was not the best of goodbyes as the bottom-placed side suffered a 4-1 home defeat to fourth-positioned Ebusua Dwarfs.

Latif Abubakar scored the last goal of All Stars' solitary topflight campaign as Stephen Bentil (2x), Joseph Esso and Justice Ato Mensah ensured three points for the Crabs.

Olympics and Youth, on the other hand, had it all to play for, as positive results could have saved their elite division status.

However, it was not to be as both sides slumped to defeats on Sunday.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Amed Toure's strike condemned second-from-bottom Oly to a 1-0 away fall to Bechem United, who finished 12th.

And at the Golden City Park, Seth Larbi Appiah's double handed Youth a 2-0 reversal to eighth-placed Berekum Chelsea. The Harbour City Boys placed 14th on the log.

Inter Allies failed to beat Hearts in Accra but the defeats of Oly and Bolga All Stars meant the Eleven-Is-To-One get to keep their topflight status despite the 0-0 draw with the Phobians in Accra.

Liberty Professionals dodged demotion in the final week as a 2-1 home victory over Asante Kotoko was enough to place them three spots above the relegation line.

Samuel Sarfo and Samuel Annan's goals ensured safety as Baba Mahama fetched the Porcupine Warriors' consolation. Fourth before matchday 30, Kotoko eventually finished on the fifth position.

Four goals on the final day saw Hans Kwoffie emerge top scorer of the league with 17 goals. Three strikes above second-placed Stephen Sarfo of Berekum Chelsea, Kwoffie's efforts ensured a 4-2 win for tenth-positioned Ashanti Gold over champions Aduana at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Derrick Sassraku and Elvis Opoku, meanwhile, fetched the Fire Boys' consolation.

At the Nduom Sports Stadium, Felix Addo and Eric Osei secured a 2-0 triumph for Elmina Sharks over 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars.

Unlike Bolga All Stars, Oly, and Tema Youth, Sharks - the last of four newly-promoted sides - maintained their top tier status as they finished ninth. All Stars, on the other hand, placed three spots above.

In the final game, Prince Obeng Ampem and Paul Aidoo (penalty) traded goals as second-placed Wafa and Medeama settled for a 1-1 stalemate at Sogakope. Medeama finished on the seventh position.