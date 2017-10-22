News

Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Chelsea’s Moses applauds teammates after comeback win against Watford

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Victor Moses has hailed his Chelsea teammates after their dramatic 4-2 win over Watford in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.

Chelsea’s Moses applauds teammates after comeback win against Watford

Chelsea’s Moses applauds teammates after comeback win against Watford

The Blues battled to conquer Marco Silva’s men as Michy Batshuayi’s brace, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro’s lone strikes cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra goals at the Stamford Bridge.

Moses who suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday, took to social media to praise the team’s spirit.

“Massive 3 points today, the lads showed amazing team spirit, fought till the end and got our rewards,” Moses wrote on Instagram.



