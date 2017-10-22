Free State Stars had it all to play for in their quest to remain in the top eight when they welcomed the bottom of the table Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Free State Stars 1-1 Platinum Stars: Ea Lla Koto and Dikwena cancel each other out

After comfortably seeing off Ajax Cape Town in midweek to move into the top eight for the first time this season, Ea Lla Koto seems to have found their mojo back after a disappointing start to the season.

As for Dikwena, they came into the game following a morale boosting draw at the home of Orlando Pirates.

They meant business by getting on the front-foot early on, with the game’s first attempts on goal only for poor finishing to let them down.

With their experience, the home side were not going to be bullied on their own turf and created a few telling moments of their own in the opening quarter.

Winger Sinethemba Jantjie came forth with the game’s best chance when he called Dino Visser into action on the half-hour mark.

Dikwena were handed a breakthrough a minute later with a penalty kick after Bangale Keita handled inside the box.

Striker Bonginkosi Ntuli stepped up to convert for the game’s first goal and his successive strike after founding the net in midweek against Bucs.

The hosts drew level three minutes before the break through Edward Manqele who capitalized on a loose ball from inside the box.

In the second half, both sides came out cagely but the home side grew strong as the half went on.

Mohammed Anas came close for the second after 66 minutes but his short came off the side-netting, while the visitors looked dangerous on the break.

Both benches cut a frustrating figure as time ran out for the winner, in particular for the home side who were keen on making their home ground advantage count.

In the end, both sides setled for a point with Dikwena still searching for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Goals from Bantu Mzwakali and Isaac Nhlapo guided Ajax Cape Town to a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Athlone Stadium in the night's other clash.