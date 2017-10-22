Keita Balde scored his first goal of the season as he helped Monaco to a 2-0 victory over Caen in Saturday's Ligue 1 outing.

Keita Balde scores first Monaco goal in Caen win

The forward who has failed to register his name on the scoresheet in his previous six appearances got the curtain raiser in the 21st minute of the encounter after being fed by Thomas Lemar.

Skipper Radamel Falcao converted from the penalty spot to seal the victory for Leonardo Jardim's men.

Balde lasted the entire duration of the match and was cautioned in the 63rd minute.

The 22-year-old teamed up with the French outfit from Lazio in the summer and has been involved in four league games so far.

With the win, the Red and Whites retain their second spot in the log with 22 points from ten matches, three adrift of leaders, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Senegal international will look to build on this impressive performance when Monaco lock horns with Bordeaux in their next outing at Stade Matmut-Atlantique on October 28.