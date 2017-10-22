Real Madrid will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they host Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Eibar: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Zinedine Zidane's men were held to a draw by Tottenham in the Champions League in midweek but had won four straight games in all competitions prior to that.

They remain five points behind Barcelona in the league table, though, and will expect to see off a side currently 16th in the standings.

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Sunday, October 22

19:45 BST / 14:45 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football or by stream via Sky Go.

In addition, dabblebet customers with a funded or active account can watch and bet on the match live.

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go / dabblebet



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on beIN Sports en Espanol and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

beIN Sports en Espanol

beIN Sports Connect



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Casilla, M. Ramos

Vallejo, S. Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf

Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos

Ronaldo, Benzema, Vazquez, Mayoral



Gareth Bale has started training separately from the rest of the group but will not be ready to feature in this match, while Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic remain out.

Keylor Navas has suffered a groin injury that will keep him out for a couple of weeks, so Kiko Casilla will start in goal with youngster Moha Ramos deputising due to Luca Zidane's shoulder problem.

Raphael Varane sat out training on Thursday and could be rested.

Potential starting XI: Casilla; Achraf, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.

Riesgo, Dmitrovic

Galvez, Capa, Oliveira, Angel, Arbilla, Lomban, Junca

Escalante, Rivera, Inui, Pena, Garcia, Jordan

Enrich, Bebe, Kike, Charles



Eibar will be without Yoel, Fran Rico, Pedro Leon, Ivan Alejo and Ivan Ramis for the trip to the Bernabeu.

The Basque club switched to a 3-5-2 formation last time out and having halted a run of three heavy defeats with a 0-0 draw, they could stick with that system here.

Potential starting XI: Dmitrovic; Oliveira, Lomban, Arbilla; Capa, Escalante, Garcia, Jordan, Junca; Kike, Enrich.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Real Madrid are 1/12 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Eibar priced at 25/1 and the draw available at 9/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Is age starting to take its toll on Real Madrid?

There is little doubt about the quality of Zinedine Zidane's group of midfielders and - while not perfect - their defence has remained fairly strong through a number of injuries and suspensions so far this season.

But Barcelona have outscored Madrid by nine goals already in La Liga and while Cristiano Ronaldo is starting to round into form, Karim Benzema has only netted once this season.

Both players are now in their 30s and it is not hard to cast an eye over to Alvaro Morata's outstanding form at Chelsea and wonder whether Madrid made the right decision to cash in on the younger of the two centre forwards they had to choose from in 2016-17.

Then there is Kylian Mbappe and Madrid's apparent interest in him before Paris Saint-Germain swooped.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham was not the first goalkeeper to frustrate Madrid this season; they were shut out by Real Betis in September and also held to home draws by Valencia and Levante.

In one-off games or knockout ties, it remains difficult to bet against Zidane's team.

Over a longer league season, though, the Frenchman may be starting to wonder if goals are going to be in plentiful enough supply to keep up with Barcelona.