AFC Leopards striker scoops GOtv Shield top scorers' award

AFC Leopards striker, Vincent Oburu beat Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma to 2017 GOtv Shield Cup best scorers' in the last huddle.

The young Harambee Stars striker scored his sixth goal in the knockout tournament to beat Kariobangi Sharks striker to the title with nine minutes to the conclusion of the season-long tournament when he scored Ingwe's lone goal in the final between both sides on Friday.

Oburu’s left-footed goal helped AFC Leopards beat Sharks 2-0 to lift their first GOtv Shield title since 2013.

Ugandan international and Sofapaka forward Umaru Kasumba, who is also in the race for Kenyan Premier League’s Golden Boot, finished the tournament joint second scorer with five goals.

Alexis Kitenge (AFC Leopards), Christopher Masinza (Vihiga United), Whyvonne Isuzza (AFC Leopards), Marcellus Ingotsi (AFC Leopards), Ronald Musana (Nakumatt) all scored four goals apiece.

This is the ninth time that AFC Leopards have lifted GOtv Shield title that has changed names several times.