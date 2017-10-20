Siyabonga Ngezana

Five players to watch in the Soweto Derby

The 19-year-old defender is oozing with confidence after impressing on his PSL debut for Amakhosi in a massive encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

Ngezana was thrown into the deep end against the former PSL champions and he produced a man of the match performance - scoring the opening goal as Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-1 in Pretoria.

The South Africa youth international is now expected to start at right-back against Pirates with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko out injured.



Mpho Makola

The experienced midfielder is slowly rediscovering his old form which saw him establish himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

The South African international, who has featured in seven league matches this season, is Pirates' chief-orchestrator and the 31-year-old attacker also acts as the team's leading free-kick speacialist.

Makola will be eager to play an instrumental role in helping Bucs humble rejuvenated Amakhosi.

Hendrick Ekstein

The creative midfielder has been one of the most consistent Chiefs players this season and he has made six league appearances - netting once in the process.

The Amakhosi academy product's wonderful pass lead to Bernard Parker's crucial goal which earned Chiefs a morale-boasting victory over Sundowns.

On Saturday, Ekstein is expected to play a key role in helping Amakhosi record their second successive victory.

Thabo Qalinge

The 26-year-old midfielder is enjoying his football again under Milutin Sredojevic after battling for game time in the last few seasons.

The skillful winger has scored twice in eight league matches this season and he was rewarded with a man of the match accolade after Bucs' clash with Maritzburg United last month.

An impressive display in the Soweto Derby will go a long way towards helping Qalinge establish himself a key player for Pirates.

Siphiwe Tshabalala

The veteran midfielder, who remains an influential player for Amakhosi, is set to make his 30th consecutive Soweto Derby appearance on Saturday.

Despite his age, Tshababala, 33, has been Chiefs' most productive player this season - having netted twice and grabbed two assists from eight league matches.

'Shabba' will be hoping to use his experience to help the Amakhosi secure a victory over their Soweto rivals.