GOtv Shield final: FKF announce gate charges

Football Kenya federation have announced gate charges for Friday’s GOtv Shield final between AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks.

According to a signed statement from the federation obtained by Goal, fans attending the final will pay Sh300 for VIP and Sh200 for terraces.

“As you are aware the finals of GOtv Shield tournament are scheduled for this coming Friday, October 20, 2017 at Kasarani Stadium.

“Gate charges for both the Third Place Play-Off and the finals will be Sh300 for the VIP and Sh200 for the other terraces. The aforementioned amount will guarantee entry for both matches and tickets will go on sale on match day at the venue.”

Sony Sugar will take on National Super League side Vihiga United in the third play-off. The winner of the tournament will pocket Sh3million as well as win the ticket to represent the country in Caf Confederation Cup next year.