News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach
Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach

Champions League top scorers: Ronaldo out in front of Neymar & Kane

Goal.com
Goal.com /

The 2017-18 Champions League has returned for the knock-out stage and the race to see who will finish as the tournament's top goalscorer is back on.

Champions League top scorers: Cavani and Neymar trail Ronaldo

Champions League top scorers: Cavani and Neymar trail Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was last season's top scorer with 12 goals as Real Madrid clinched their second Champions League title in a row and he narrowly edged out long-time rival Lionel Messi, who scored 11.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and the precocious Kylian Mbappe were also among the contenders last term.

With the tournament already serving up plenty of goals in the group stage, we bring you the latest Champions League top scorer ranking.


Who is Champions League top scorer in 2017-18?





Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Real Madrid v Tottenham, Champions League 2017/18

Ronaldo currently leads the way with 11 goals in seven games, while Tottenham star Harry Kane is up into second place after taking his tally to seven with a goal against Juventus. In joint-third place are Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder on six goals.

Messi is some way off the pace, taking his tally to four with a first career effort against Chelsea, but the mercurial Argentine will be looking to edge ever closer to an eternal rival at Real Madrid as Barcelona seek to go deep into the competition.


Champions League 2017-18 top goalscorers:


*Correct as of games played on February 20, 2018

























































































Pos Player Club Goals
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 11
=2 Roberto Firmino  Liverpool 7
=2 Harry Kane  Tottenham 7
=4 Neymar PSG 6
=4 Edinson Cavani PSG 6
=4 Wissam Ben Yedder Sevilla 6
=4 Mohamed Salah  Liverpool 6
=4 Sadio Mane  Liverpool 6
=9 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 5
=9 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool 5
=9 Vincent Aboubakar  Porto 5
=12 Lionel Messi Barcelona 4
=12 Kylian Mbappe  PSG 4
=12 Cenk Tosun  Besiktas  4
=12 Raheem Sterling  Manchester City 4
=12 Sergio Aguero  Manchester City 4
=12 Gonzalo Higuain  Juventus 4
=12 Dimitri Oberlin  Basel 4
=12 Anderson Talisca  Besiktas  4
=12 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 4
=12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 4

Champions League top scorer odds




Lionel Messi Barcelona

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ronaldo is the favourite to finish as the top scorer in the 2017-18 Champions League, according to Oddschecker. The Portuguese is rated at 8/15 to repeat the feat this season.

Ronaldo is followed by Harry Kane, who is priced at 7/1, while Messi has been cut to 12/1. Neymar comes in at 16/1 alongside Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani. Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is an outside bet at 25/1, with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino 33/1.

The chances of Barca's Luis Suarez (80/1), Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (33/1) or Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (100/1) winning the award are fairly slim.

Back To Top