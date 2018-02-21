Champions League top scorers: Ronaldo out in front of Neymar & Kane

The 2017-18 Champions League has returned for the knock-out stage and the race to see who will finish as the tournament's top goalscorer is back on.

Champions League top scorers: Cavani and Neymar trail Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was last season's top scorer with 12 goals as Real Madrid clinched their second Champions League title in a row and he narrowly edged out long-time rival Lionel Messi, who scored 11.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and the precocious Kylian Mbappe were also among the contenders last term.

With the tournament already serving up plenty of goals in the group stage, we bring you the latest Champions League top scorer ranking.

Who is Champions League top scorer in 2017-18?

Ronaldo currently leads the way with 11 goals in seven games, while Tottenham star Harry Kane is up into second place after taking his tally to seven with a goal against Juventus. In joint-third place are Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder on six goals.

Messi is some way off the pace, taking his tally to four with a first career effort against Chelsea, but the mercurial Argentine will be looking to edge ever closer to an eternal rival at Real Madrid as Barcelona seek to go deep into the competition.

Champions League 2017-18 top goalscorers:

*Correct as of games played on February 20, 2018

Pos

Player

Club

Goals

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

11

=2

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

7

=2

Harry Kane

Tottenham

7

=4

Neymar

PSG

6

=4

Edinson Cavani

PSG

6

=4

Wissam Ben Yedder

Sevilla

6

=4

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

6

=4

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

6

=9

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

5

=9

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool

5

=9

Vincent Aboubakar

Porto

5

=12

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

4

=12

Kylian Mbappe

PSG

4

=12

Cenk Tosun

Besiktas

4

=12

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City

4

=12

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

4

=12

Gonzalo Higuain

Juventus

4

=12

Dimitri Oberlin

Basel

4

=12

Anderson Talisca

Besiktas

4

=12

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United

4

=12

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund

4



Champions League top scorer odds

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ronaldo is the favourite to finish as the top scorer in the 2017-18 Champions League, according to Oddschecker. The Portuguese is rated at 8/15 to repeat the feat this season.

Ronaldo is followed by Harry Kane, who is priced at 7/1, while Messi has been cut to 12/1. Neymar comes in at 16/1 alongside Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani. Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is an outside bet at 25/1, with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino 33/1.

The chances of Barca's Luis Suarez (80/1), Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (33/1) or Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (100/1) winning the award are fairly slim.