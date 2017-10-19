WATCH: Dribbling like Messi, blasting it like Bale - The best of the UCL copycats

Every matchday we watch our idols perform the sort of heroics we think we could ever dream of replicating.
At least, most of us do.
Some of us, it seems, are a little more blessed, and take to their local parks and recreations grounds every weekend with the great UEFA Champions League moments fresh in their minds, ready to transform into Lionel Messi, Neymar or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
That some of those moments were not been played out in front of tens of thousands in the stands and millions watching around the world just didn’t feel right.
So, Goal and Nissan linked up to ensure we gave some of those special moments the audience the deserve on Matchday Two.
SMASH IT LIKE BALE
Bale #UCLCopycats
Hey, Gareth Bale... It took some searching, but we reckon we've found your match! #UCLcopycats
CHIP IT LIKE FALCAO
Falcao #UCLCopycats goal
When you go all Falcao on a Sunday morning! #UCLcopycats
DRIBBLE LIKE MESSI
Messi #UCLCopycats goal
Sometimes you just have to do it alone, right Leo Messi? ]]>👏