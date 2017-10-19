Every matchday we watch our idols perform the sort of heroics we think we could ever dream of replicating.

WATCH: Dribbling like Messi, blasting it like Bale - The best of the UCL copycats

At least, most of us do.

Some of us, it seems, are a little more blessed, and take to their local parks and recreations grounds every weekend with the great UEFA Champions League moments fresh in their minds, ready to transform into Lionel Messi, Neymar or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

That some of those moments were not been played out in front of tens of thousands in the stands and millions watching around the world just didn’t feel right.

So, Goal and Nissan linked up to ensure we gave some of those special moments the audience the deserve on Matchday Two.

SMASH IT LIKE BALE



Hey, Gareth Bale... It took some searching, but we reckon we've found your match! #UCLcopycats





CHIP IT LIKE FALCAO



When you go all Falcao on a Sunday morning! #UCLcopycats





DRIBBLE LIKE MESSI