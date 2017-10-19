Benfica's Svilar breaks Casillas' Champions League record against Man United

Benfica's Mile Svilar has become the youngest ever goalkeeper to start a Champions League game, overtaking former Real Madrid stopper Iker Casillas' record.
The 18-year-old was named in Luis Filipe Vieira's starting XI for Benfica's home tie against Jose Mourinho's Manchester Untied on Tuesday evening at Estadio da Luz.
Benfica 19/20 to beat Aves to nil
Svilar becomes the youngest ever goalkeeper to start in the prestigious competition aged 18 years and 52 days.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Opponent
|Date of Birth
|Years
|Days
|18/10/2017
|Benfica
|Mile Svilar
|Manchester United
|27/08/1999
|18
|52
|15/09/1999
|Real Madrid
|Iker Casillas
|Olympiakos
|20/05/1981
|18
|117
|31/10/2006
|Levski Sofia
|Nikolay Mihaylov
|SV Werder Bremen
|28/06/1988
|18
|124
|14/09/2004
|CSKA Moscow
|Igor Akinfeev
|FC Porto
|08/04/1986
|18
|159
|14/09/2016
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Adrian Semper
|Lyon
|12/01/1998
|18
|245
|18/09/2001
|Spartak Moscow
|Maksim Kabanov
|Feyenoord
|30/12/1982
|18
|262
|31/10/2001
|Barcelona
|Jose Reina
|Fenerbahçe
|31/08/1982
|19
|61
|18/02/2015
|Schalke
|Timon Wellenreuther
|Real Madrid
|03/12/1995
|19
|77
|18/09/2001
|Sparta Prague
|Petr Cech
|FC Bayern München
|20/05/1982
|19
|121
|13/09/2011
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Bernd Leno
|Chelsea
|04/03/1992
|19
|192