African teams collide in November when the African Nations Championship draw will be made and 16 teams know their fate towards continental glory.

When is the African Nations Championship draw: Everything you need to know

Congo DR made history in 2016 by becoming the first team to win two titles but they will be missing out after being dumped by Congo-Brazzaville.

Libya are the only past champions in this edition. However, the Mediterranean Knights will not have an easy run at glory, with the likes Zambia, Cameroon and Nigeria set to challenge, while Equatorial Guinea, Egypt and Namibia make their debut.

WHEN WILL THE DRAW BE MADE?

Event Date

Venue

2018 CHAN draw

Friday, November 17

Rabat, Morocco



The draw for the 2018 African Nations Championship takes place on Friday, November 17 in Rabat, Morocco.

The 16 teams will be zoned into four groups of four teams. Though the draw procedure will be confirmed by the Confederation of African Football, hosts Morocco will be seeded in Group A.

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED?

The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championship

Country Region

Cameroon

Central Zone

Congo

Central Zone

Equatorial Guinea

Central Zone

Sudan

Central-East Zone

Uganda

Central-East Zone

Morocco

North Zone (Hosts)

Egypt

North Zone

Libya

North Zone

Angola

South Zone

Namibia

South Zone

Zambia

South Zone

Guinea

West A Zone

Mauritania

West A Zone

Burkina Faso

West B Zone

Cote d'Ivoire

West B Zone

Nigeria

West B Zone



WHERE IS 2018 CHAN BEING HOSTED?

The African Nations Championship is being hosted in Morocco after Kenya got stripped of the hosting right.





The tournament will be played in four stadia across Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier.





They are Stade Mohamed V, Stade de Marrakech, Stade Ibn Batouta and Stade Adrar.

CAN I WATCH THE CHAN DRAW?

Yes, the draw will be available to watch on a number of platforms, including television and via online stream.

In Nigeria, viewers can watch live on SuperSport or follow it LIVE on Goal.com