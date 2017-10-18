Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge joined Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot race with his hat-trick against Kariobangi Sharks on Tuesday.

Gor Mahia 3-0 Sharks: K’Ogalo smell title

Tuyisenge's three goals in K’Ogalo’s 3-1 win over the league debutantees, took him joint top with Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt, both on 12 goals.

The win in Kisumu ensured that Gor Mahia completed a double against the league debutants whom they welcomed into the top flight with an identical 3-1 brushing in the first leg last March.

Tuyisenge opened his goal account in the 11th minute before doubling K’Ogalo’s advantage in the 21st minute only to complete his hat-trick with 11 minutes to the break.

The win was very important for Gor Mahia, who lost by a solitary goal last weekend in the hands of struggling Mathare United at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Coach Dylan Kerr will just require a simple draw in his next match against Ulinzi Stars next weekend to win his maiden KPL title and a record 16th for the club.

The win saw Gor Mahia restore their 15 points lead at the summit ahead of second-placed Sofapaka who have 48 points.

Gor Mahia XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, George Odhiambo (Godfrey Walusimbi), Kenneth Muguna (Jean Mugiraneza), Jacques Tuyisenge (Jeconia Uyoga), Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata.

Unused Subs: Odhoji Shaban, Boniface Omondi, Joachim Oluoch and Oliver Maloba.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau (Ellie Asieche), Pascal Ogweno, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Ebrima Sanneh (Ovella Ochieng), Francis Manoa and (Maoud Juma).

Unused subs: Robert Mboya, Calvin Odongo, Masoud Juma and Christopher Kimanthi.