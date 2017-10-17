Former Socceroo condemns 'egotistical' Postecoglou

A former Socceroos star has branded coach Ange Postecoglou "egotistical" and urged him to clarify his position or leave for the good of the national team.

Reports surfaced after the last World Cup qualification game against Syria that Postecoglou would quit after next month's playoff matches against Honduras.

On Monday it was understood that Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua was set to offer him a $US3 million ($A3.8 million) deal.

FFA boss David Gallop did little to clarify the coach's future other than to say Postecoglou is expected to remain in the job until the after the second leg against Honduras in Sydney.

Asked if Postecoglou had confirmed that he'd be stepping down after the matches on November 10 and 15 Gallop said: "No, I think he's not necessarily indicated that he's made a decision, he's focused on November and that's where we're at.

"Obviously I've spoken to Ange a number of times, a number of factors go into this kind of thing.

"He's made no secret of the fact he wants to coach week-in week-out again, but his focus is on November and knuckling down to the task which is to qualify for our fourth consecutive World Cup."

Postecoglou has yet to address the initial report, that suggested he would pull the pin regardless of whether the Socceroos qualify for the World Cup or not.

Now former Socceroos defender Sasa Ognenovski, renowned for his uncompromising approach on the football pitch, has told Postecoglou the Australian public deserves an answer.

"If Ange can't come out and clear up all the uncertainly and say whether he intends to stay or go, he should be moved on before the games against Honduras (November 10 and 15)," Ognenovski told SBS.

"He has turned coaching the Socceroos into a personal project to further his own ambitions.

"It's an egotistical approach, when you put yourself ahead of the team like that.

"But no football team is about one coach or one player. It's about the collective - and the collective goal of World Cup qualification.

"If Ange has ambitions to leave and plans to go imminently, FFA should step in now, and bring in a new coach to lead us into the World Cup."

Ognenovski, who has 22 caps for the Socceroos and was an Asian Champions League winner with Korean club Seongnam in 2010, says speculation around the coach's future is a distraction the Socceroos' players don't need.

"They should be focused solely on getting past Honduras, not worrying about answering reporters' questions on the Ange situation and how it will affect their approach and mindset going into those games," he added.

The 38-year-old is adamant that Postecoglou has a lot to answer for after a radical tactical switch midway through World Cup qualifying, that saw the Socceroos switch to a 'three at the back' defensive setup.

"The players looked bemused and confused by the new system and it definitely caught them by surprise.

"Few, if any of them, play that way for their clubs and even now they don't look comfortable with it.

"You need a certain type of player to execute that system and I don't think we necessarily have them.

"It's ironic that Ange employed the system to promote a more attacking style because, in my eyes, some of the football we've been playing of late has been far from attractive, as well as not bringing the results we all want.

"It was an unnecessary gamble because we were cruising in the group at the time."