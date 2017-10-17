After the massive embarrassment of missing the World Cup, the U.S. men's national team will be back in action against Portugal next month.

USMNT to face Portugal in first match following World Cup qualifying failure

U.S. Soccer announced the national team will take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in a friendly in Faro, Portugal on Nov. 14.

Kickoff for the match will be at 7:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET). The game will be broadcast live on the Univision Networks, with the English-language network still to be finalized.

After Bruce Arena left the team last week, U.S. Soccer said it "will determine in the coming days who will coach the squad for this friendly."

Arena oversaw the USA's final eight matches of a disastrous Hexagonal, which ended on Tuesday with a loss at Trinidad & Tobago, putting the team out of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Portugal, the defending European champions, qualified for the World Cup by finishing atop Group B in UEFA qualifying.