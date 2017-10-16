Nidzam Adzha rues key players' absence for second leg

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although his side managed to hold Felda United to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Malaysia Cup semi-final clash, Kedah boss Nidzam Adzha Yusoff was irked that two of his key players will be unavailable for the second leg.

In the match that was held in Jengka on Sunday, captain Khairul Helmi Johari and midfielder Liridon Krasniqi each picked up accumulated yellow cards, which mean they both will be suspended for the second leg match in Alor Star next Saturday.

"Praise Allah, my men played well according to my instructions. They deserve praise for finding the away goal. But I'm not happy that we will be without two players in the second leg due to suspension.

"We also should have scored two goals in the first half because of the chances we had, but we were denied by the Felda United goalkeeper who played well," said Nidzam when interviewed by the match broadcaster after the match.

However, the former Kedah player have no doubt that they will get the job done in the second leg.

"We are not too worried when playing at the Darul Aman as we will have the home ground advantage.

"Kedahans' support will carry us to the final, God willing," noted Nidzam.

His sentiment is echoed by Helmi, despite the fact that the Malaysia centre-back will be absent for the second leg.

"Our mistake led to the late equaliser by Felda, but I believe the away goal will help us win the tie in the second leg," said Helmi to the match broadcaster.

In the first leg clash, Kedah opened the scoring courtesy of a 60th-minute penalty by Brazilian forward Sandro da Silva, but substitute Hadin Azman equalised with minutes remaining on the clock.