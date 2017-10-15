News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking video shows female security guard brutally attacked
Shocking video shows female security guard brutally attacked

Fans attack Asamoah on Twitter after Juventus defeat

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah started for Juventus in the 2-1 loss to Lazio in Saturday's Serie A encounter.

Fans attack Asamoah on Twitter after Juventus defeat

Fans attack Asamoah on Twitter after Juventus defeat

Asamoah deputized for Alex Sandro at left back with the South American returning late from international duty and featured throughout as Ciro Immobile netted a second-half brace for Lazio to cancel out Douglas Costa's opener.

This was the first time, since the opening day of the 2015-16 season, that Juventus lost a game at the Allianz Stadium.

The Ghanaian utility man was making his fourth appearance of the campaign for Massimiliano Allegri’s men and despite being one of the few standout performers for Juve in the defeat, Asamoah was on the receiving end of a social media attack from a few Juventus fans.







He was not alone though as Sami Khedira and Andrea Barzagli were also told jo join the former Black Stars men through the exit door in January.






He is being linked with a move away from the Turin side and is bound for Istanbul to join Galatasaray.

Reports have also suggested that the club is preparing for life without him and they've already earmarked Atalanta's Leonardo Spinazzola as well as Paris Sint Germain's Thomas Meunier as his possible replacements.

Juve are in action again on Wednesday as they will welcome Sporting and Asamoah is expected to return to the bench.

Back To Top