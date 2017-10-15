Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah started for Juventus in the 2-1 loss to Lazio in Saturday's Serie A encounter.

Fans attack Asamoah on Twitter after Juventus defeat

Asamoah deputized for Alex Sandro at left back with the South American returning late from international duty and featured throughout as Ciro Immobile netted a second-half brace for Lazio to cancel out Douglas Costa's opener.

This was the first time, since the opening day of the 2015-16 season, that Juventus lost a game at the Allianz Stadium.

The Ghanaian utility man was making his fourth appearance of the campaign for Massimiliano Allegri’s men and despite being one of the few standout performers for Juve in the defeat, Asamoah was on the receiving end of a social media attack from a few Juventus fans.



Kwadwo Asamoah (6.5) was the best Juventus player last night vs Lazio, Gonzalo Higuain was the worst (4.5). [GdS] pic.twitter.com/ShxYAyoJMx — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) October 15, 2017



How many times do you pass back the ball during a match? One or two hundred? — Andrea (@andybarone68) October 15, 2017



Go to Turkey u piece of shit — #Allegriout (@fin0allafine) October 15, 2017



Can you leave juventus @Asabob20 ? many thanks for your service. — Hendra Nucleo (@nuovonucleo) October 14, 2017

He was not alone though as Sami Khedira and Andrea Barzagli were also told jo join the former Black Stars men through the exit door in January.

He is being linked with a move away from the Turin side and is bound for Istanbul to join Galatasaray.

Reports have also suggested that the club is preparing for life without him and they've already earmarked Atalanta's Leonardo Spinazzola as well as Paris Sint Germain's Thomas Meunier as his possible replacements.

Juve are in action again on Wednesday as they will welcome Sporting and Asamoah is expected to return to the bench.