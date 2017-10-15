Wilfried Zaha is delighted after he helped Crystal Palace seal a 'dream' 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Selhurst Park.

‘It is just a dream’ - Crystal Palace’s Zaha revels in Chelsea win

On his return from a knee injury that had him sidelined since the beginning of the season, the Ivory Coast international scored the goal that secured the Eagles' first win in the 2017-18 English Premier League campaign..

“I worked hard to come back so today it is just a dream to beat Chelsea at home," Zaha told club website.

“We have got great players and now the confidence will start building and I am sure we can climb up the table.

“Getting the first goal was a massive confidence boost for the whole team and we all just worked so hard, pulled together well and produced a great performance,” he continued.

“They had come back level so to get the next goal was going to be vital so it was nice to get the winner.

“In the role we were both playing we showed some great energy going forward, we were really fresh and kept trying to create the chances. Mama [Sakho] did well for our goal, even though he is a defender he is always thinking about going forward so when he had the ball I just knew I had to make a run and was delighted to be able to finish the chance.

“I need to keep working at my finishing because I don’t score enough goals but I was buzzing to get the goal today.

“I was really tired at the end but I just need to keep working hard in training and just get back to full fitness as soon as possible," he concluded.