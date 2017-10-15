Andries Sebola: Why Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic needs to resort to the 4-4-2 formation

Legendary Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has urged coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic to resort to the tried-and-tested 4-4-2 formation.

Sebola, who was nicknamed Local is Lekker during his playing days, spoke to the media ahead of Bucs' next two PSL clash against Platinum Stars and Kaizer Chiefs.

Serbian tactician Sredojevic, who was appointed Bucs coach prior to the current season, has been using the 4-2-3-1 formation thus far.

However, Sebola feels that the 4-4-2 formation will give the Buccaneers the advantage going forward.

“Pirates look better in defence this time," Sebola was quoted on the City Press.

"But my main concern is going forward," the retired striker, who also played for AmaZulu FC continued.

"They are too reliant on one striker and I think if he changes the formation we will get more goals,” Sebola said.

Pirates' first choice striker is Thamsanqa Gabuza, who netted twice as Bucs drew 2-2 with Polokwane City in their last league a fortnight ago.

The Buccaneers will face Stars at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, before taking on Chiefs at the same venue on Saturday.