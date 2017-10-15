Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is wary of Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their massive clash on Tuesday.

Sundowns playing Kaizer Chiefs at the wrong time, says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

The two giants of South African football will lock horns in a PSL match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Chiefs are heading into this having lost 2-1 to Baroka FC in their previous league game two weeks ago, while Sundowns defeated Platinum Stars 1-0 in their last league match a fortnight ago.

“It is a bit difficult for us, playing them after they lost to Baroka,” Mosimane told the media.

“I have seen a lot of correspondence from Chiefs that they need to turn it around, and that this is the time they need to stop conceding, and all those things, so we are aware it will be difficult, but irrespective of that it always a big game (against Chiefs).

Sundowns midfielder George Lebese, who joined the Brazilians from Chiefs two months ago, looks set to face his former side for the first time.

“Players like George and Oupa (Manyisa) have played in the derby, there is no excuses there," he continued.

"That is why we gave George the first penalty against Wydad (in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals), he has been under the stress and pressure of playing. I hope he does well, but I hope he doesn’t personalise it, I hope he just enjoys the game.

Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela masterminded a 2-1 win over Sundowns in their last league meeting which took place at the FNB Stadium last season.

“When you put it like that (about the rivalry between him and Komphela), it is a bit personal, it is not about that,” Mosimane, who has a good record against Komphela, explained.

“The teams are bigger than us I don’t think you can take it to that level. As coaches if you say it on stats or facts (that my record is better), then maybe, but I don’t know, they won the last match and you are only as good as your last game," he concluded.