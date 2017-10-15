Bandari coach Paul Nkata has conceded defeat after the Dockers suffered their fifth consecutive loss against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Bandari coach concedes defeat to Sofapaka

The Dockers were humiliated 2-1 by Batoto ba Mungu at KPA Mbaraki. Speaking during post match interview, the Ugandan coach lamented that the boys have themselves to blame for the defeat.

“We cannot blame anybody for the defeat. We made silly mistakes. Like the first goal we conceded it did not require me as a coach to instruct the goalkeeper to come out of the goal.”

Nkata was referring to the first goal scored by second half substitute Meshack Karani which caught goalkeeper Wilson Obungu napping.

With the result, Bandari are placed 11th position on the 18-team Kenya Premier League table with 33 points from 28 matches.

The Dockers will now face Nakumatt in their next match at Ruaraka on Saturday (October 1).