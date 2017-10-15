News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man United loss hands City the title
Man United loss hands City the title

Man Utd equal best-ever Premier League start after Liverpool draw

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Manchester United didn't set the world alight at Anfield on Saturday, but they did manage to equal the club's best-ever Premier League start after eight games. 

Man Utd equal best-ever Premier League start after Liverpool draw

Man Utd equal best-ever Premier League start after Liverpool draw

Jose Mourinho's side earned a 0-0 draw at Liverpool to move the Red Devils onto 20 points after eight Premier League matches this season. 

Brighton 13/2 to beat Everton 1-0

The 20-point total equals the club's record Premier League haul after that number of games - a tally which was also reached in the 2011/12 and 1999/00 campaigns. 

United will be hoping this season ends in a similar fashion to the latter as they won the title in the 99/00 season.

Mourinho's men face a tricky away fixture at Benfica on Wednesday in Champions League action before travelling to Huddersfield in the Premier League next weekend. 

Back To Top