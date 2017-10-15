Manchester United didn't set the world alight at Anfield on Saturday, but they did manage to equal the club's best-ever Premier League start after eight games.

Man Utd equal best-ever Premier League start after Liverpool draw

Jose Mourinho's side earned a 0-0 draw at Liverpool to move the Red Devils onto 20 points after eight Premier League matches this season.

Brighton 13/2 to beat Everton 1-0

The 20-point total equals the club's record Premier League haul after that number of games - a tally which was also reached in the 2011/12 and 1999/00 campaigns.

United will be hoping this season ends in a similar fashion to the latter as they won the title in the 99/00 season.

Mourinho's men face a tricky away fixture at Benfica on Wednesday in Champions League action before travelling to Huddersfield in the Premier League next weekend.