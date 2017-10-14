Ronald Koeman has distanced himself from succeeding Dick Advocaat as Netherlands coach, as he intends to stay on as Everton manager.

Koeman not interested in Netherlands job amid Everton struggles

Advocaat took over as Oranje coach in May to oversee the conclusion of Oranje's World Cup qualifying campaign. The Dutch missed out on a play-off place after finishing behind Sweden on goal difference and the KNVB are expected to appoint a new long-term coach after their failure to qualify.

Everton's poor start to the season has sparked reports that Koeman could be sacked if results do not improve soon and he has been reported as a possible target for the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

However, the 54-year-old remains focused on bringing Everton back up the table instead of considering a jump to the national team

“I am not surprised they put my name in because they did the same some years ago," he told reporters.

“I am not surprised. But I am Everton manager. That's the most important and nothing else.

“It's not realistic now because we have other business to do with Everton."

Netherlands have now failed to qualify for two consecutive major tournaments, causing much discussion about the nation's stature on the international stage.

Koeman, a member of the Euro 1988 winning side, believes the Dutch are not producing great players anymore and feels a lot must change for them to recover from the latest failure.

"We've lost quality in Netherlands," he continued. "We have no real top European players left. Arjen Robben was maybe the last and he has stopped.

"We have good talents, but they leave Netherlands too quickly and we must change that.

"Belgium and Germany changed a lot of things and we have to as well. But we'll come back because we've always had good players."