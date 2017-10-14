Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly keeping tabs on Black Leopards midfielder Meshack Maphangule with a view to sign him when the transfer window opens in January.

Kaizer Chiefs linked with Black Leopards midfielder Meshack Maphangule

Maphangule is currently injured, and he featured just once for the National First Division (NFD) side this season, but Steve Komphela is believed to be a huge admirer of his talent.

He made only 11 appearances for Lidoda Duvha last season as the Limpopo-based side qualified for the promotional play-offs.

Siphelele Ntshangase's move to Baroka earlier this season somewhat motivated Maphangule, and reports suggest that he's interested in taking his football career to the next level.

Ntshangase was heavily linked with a possible move to Naturena before Kgoloko Thobejane's team folked out around R2 million for his services.

While Amakhosi have maintained that top of their priority list is a proven goalscorer, more players could be signed in an effort to increase competition within the team.

Bobby Motaung is on record confirming that they will discuss possible signings when the transfer window opens in January 2018.

As things stand, Komphela is dealing with injuries to key players, including Tsepo Masilela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Gustavo Paez.

Lorenzo Gordinho and Kgotso Moleko are also out injured, and the latest injury crisis could hamper their chances of winning the league title this season.