Thamsanqa Mkhize confident Cape Town City will walk away with MTN8 Cup trophy

Cape Town City defender Thamsanqa Mkhize believes that they will walk away with the MTN 8 crown when they take on SuperSport United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Obviously SuperSport have proved to be cup specialists. But we managed to beat them last season and I believe we have a shot to do so again on Saturday," Mkhize told Daily Sun.

United come into the game as the favourites having entered eight cup finals in the last six years, winning four in the process.

“We are going there with full respect for them, we know what they have achieved over the years, but we want this one. Everyone is ready. We will be the champions come end of the match on Saturday,” he said.

The man who took them to their first cup win last season - Eric Tinkler, will be in charge of SuperSport, but Mkhize urges his team-mates to replicate last season’s Telkom Knockout triumph.

“I feel lucky and want to win this one just like I did last season. I know it won’t be easy but with determination anything is possible,” Mkhize said.

The new South Africa international Mkhize picked up a knock while on national duty, but the player allays the fears and confirms his availability.

“It wasn’t serious, I’m fine and ready to play on Saturday. I want to thank Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for the opportunity to showcase my talent in the national team,” Mkhize concluded.