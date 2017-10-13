Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has called for video technology to be used in football to ban racist supporters from matches.

Boateng wants video technology used to identify racism

Video footage is now heavily used on the pitch in the Bundesliga, with goal-line technology this season joined by VAR.

But Boateng is frustrated that there has been no progress in identifying racism within the stands - something he believes could now be achieved easily.

"We are in the year 2017 and we have still not found a way to do it," he told Focus.

"We have goal-line technology and video evidence that says [against Wolfsburg in August] that Boateng was offside and the penalty was not given.

"But why do we not use the technology so that every racist is identified, kicked out and never returned to the stadium?"

Boateng, who endured racist chanting in Serie A during his time with AC Milan, added: "There are incidents in every new season. It just cannot happen."