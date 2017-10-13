Mamelodi Sundowns' newest goalkeeper Razak Brimah has explained why he chose the Tshwane giants.

I joined Mamelodi Sundowns because they are the best team in the PSL and in Africa, says Razak Brimah

The Ghana international was one of several new faces at Chloorkop following the conclusion of the 2017 July/August transfer window, and the 30-year-old states that it was Masandawana’s success in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and on the continent which attracted him along with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s ambition.

“I joined Sundowns because they are the best team in the PSL and also in Africa,” he was quoted by SunSport as saying.

“When you look at their history you can see that they play to win every competition. I wanted to play for that kind of a club," he continued.

“If you look at the players, most of them are internationals, which tells you that this is the best team in Africa. They want to win things and I want to win things too.

“I also had a good talk with our head coach Pitso Mosimane, and I love his and the club’s ambition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brimah has only played twice since moving to the Brazilians due to there being stiff competition at the club, but he remains undeterred.

“It was a great feeling to play and to win,” he said.

“I will never let down the coach and fans when I get the chance to play," he explained.

“I have no problem with competition, especially when you are competing against the best goalkeeper on the continent,” he said of Sundowns’ No.1 keeper Denis Onyango.

“I have a good relationship with Denis and Kennedy (Mweene), and all the players at Sundowns have welcomed me and made me feel at home,” he concluded.