Wilfred Ndidi is confident of Leicester City’s ability to go on a winning spree in their next few home fixtures.

Ndidi eyes winning run for Leicester City

Starting from Monday’s English Premier League encounter against West Brom, the Foxes’ next four matches - in all competitions - see them welcome three of their oppositions to the King Power Stadium.

And the midfielder wants his side - placed 17th after garnering five points in seven league games - to bank on the home support to gather momentum against Tony Pulis’ men, Leeds United [League Cup] and Everton.

“I feel this is the time to take our opportunity, with the fans around – the atmosphere will be brilliant,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

"It’s an opportunity for us to get as many points as we can and we’ll see where we can be in the table.

“The game against West Brom, I’m looking forward to it.

“It will be a good game because we really need the three points, not just a point. We need to do everything we need to do to get the points.

“Every team wants to win. We will take everything as it comes. Not just their name and where they are in the league. The main thing is about us – we will just focus on ourselves.

The former Genk player has featured in all nine games for Craig Shakespeare’s side this season. And he expressed gratitude with the opportunities afforded to him.

“I feel sharp and I feel relaxed and I’m okay. I’m good to do. I just try to do my thing – this is what I have to do and I just want to do it.

“So many people want this opportunity and they don’t get it. For me, I see this as an opportunity to play and I just want to play," he concluded.