Time is running out in Major League Soccer for teams looking to earn their place in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Pareja: Game against Seattle 'is the season' for FC Dallas

With just two matchdays left, the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference have all been filled, but just one side, the Vancouver Whitecaps, have earned their place in out West.

Among the group of teams still chasing a place in the playoffs is FC Dallas, which currently sits in the sixth and final playoff spot but has claimed just one win since mid July.

The club faces a tough test in its penultimate game of the season, taking on the Sounders in Seattle, and manager Oscar Pareja made it clear that he believes the team's fortune for the season is on the line.

"This one, against Seattle, is the season," he told the club's official website. "I think we're clear on that.

"We have still the other game against LA. We're taking that responsibility and absorbing that responsibility and understanding that there's not too much time left. And we have to carry that pressure and the boys are training with that message and they are training with that responsibility."

Wins against Seattle and LA would assure Dallas of a spot in the postseason, but with the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake both just a point back of sixth, any slip up could prove costly.