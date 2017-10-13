U.S. national team captain Michael Bradley believes the blame for missing out on the 2018 World Cup can only be put on the team itself, which suffered a 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday night. Coupled with the two other results in CONCACAF the loss to T&T saw the side eliminated from contention for a spot in Russia.

Michael Bradley: Nobody to blame but ourselves for missing World Cup

A controversial goal helped Panama to defeat Costa Rica while Mexico's unbeaten run in the Hexagonal was ended by Honduras, meaning the USA moved from third place in the group to fifth on the final day of the qualifying cycle.

Despite that, the World Cup veteran offered no excuses for failing to get the needed result.

“Very upset, disappointed, angry that we couldn't get the job done,” Bradley said to MLSsoccer.com. “We had 90 minutes to play our way into a World Cup, not needing to rely on anything else, and we let ourselves down. Plain and simple.”

While it took a series of results for the USA to miss out on the final day, the midfielder knows that there is nobody on the outside to blame for his side's shortcomings.

“We're not the first big country to miss out and won't be the last,” said Bradley. “We had our chance to get in. On the night, it was a perfect storm in three stadiums that led to us not. When we dropped points along the way, we knew we were going to be at the mercy of a night like that.”

“A bounce here, ball goes off the outside of Omar Gonzalez's foot and into the goal, Clint [Dempsey]'s shot goes off the outside of the post at the end... margins were fine,” said Bradley. “We have nobody to blame but ourselves for that. When we let the points get away, it meant we lost any ability to be above that stuff. The way things unfolded, we weren't able to take care of our end of the bargain."

Bradley and Toronto FC have already won MLS' Supporters' Shield and with just two weeks left in the season the club is preparing for a run at MLS Cup. Last season, the Canadian club came up just short, losing in the final to the Seattle Sounders, and the 30-year-old knows he can't let the disappointment of the USA's World Cup exit impact his play at club level.

“I have a huge responsibility here as captain to make sure not one ounce of anger, or frustration, or disappointment carries over. That wouldn't be fair to anybody; teammates, coaches, our fans,” he said. “I can promise that in no way is the disappointment of not qualifying going to play into what we're doing here over the next two months. We've had an incredible season, we've won two trophies, and we are ready to give everything to make sure we lift the third.”