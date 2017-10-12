Victor Wanyama named a superstar in the Premier League

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has named both Van Dijk and Victor Wanyama as superstars in the Premier League.

Van Dijk is on the books of Southampton at the moment and is one of the best central defenders in the Premier League while Wanyama, who operates as a defensive midfielder, is a key figure in the current Tottenham Hotspur team.

Van Dijk joined Celtic from Dutch club Groningen in the summer of 2013 and played for the Glasgow giants for two seasons while Wanyama signed for Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

Fletcher, who currently turns out for Stoke City, has told Evening Times that the two players are superstars in the Premier League. “You only have to look at Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama for examples of players, who have been turning it on at Celtic and, who have become superstars in England.

“They are a good team with good players – you can be pretty certain about that. There are a number of players, who could walk out of Celtic and into an English team and not just play but excel. I’d have no doubt about that.”

Wanyama is currently undergoing rehabilitation after recovering from a knee injury and could make a comeback for Spurs against Liverpool later this month.

The Kenyan captain is however, certain to miss Uefa Champions League clash against Real Madrid.