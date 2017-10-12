Muhsin Ertugral rules out replacing Steve Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral has ruled out a possible return to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 58-year-old mentor, who had two spells with Amakhosi, revealed that he has never been contacted by the Soweto giants.

Ertugral added that he doesn't intend to backstab Komphela, whom he worked with during his first spell in the late 90's through to the early the 2000's.

Chiefs have repeatedly backed Komphela despite the team's struggles over the past two seasons, and Ertgural strongly believes that the former Bafana Bafana captain will eventually get it right.

"Chiefs have never contacted me," Ertugral told Independent Media.

"They still have the coach and I believe he can turn things around at Chiefs. Steve was my assistant and I love him as a person," he said.

"I have a good working relationship with Steve and I will never backstab. I’m not that type of coach that backstabs other coaches," added Ertugral.

Ertugral further revealed that he had offers from several PSL clubs, but said he turned them down.

The former Ajax Cape Town and Golden Arrows coach is currently in the country, and has attended several PSL matches, and therefore fueling speculation regarding his immediate future.