Wenger: Arsenal could sell both Alexis and Ozil in January

Arsene Wenger says it is “possible” both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The star duo are both in the final year of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium with several of Europe's high-profile clubs monitoring the situation.

Goal revealed last week that Alexis has made it clear to the Arsenal board that he has no intention of signing a new deal, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain the main candidates to snap him up.

Ozil, meanwhile, is attracting interest from Manchester United and Barcelona, but he remains happy in north London and his agent, Erkut Sogut, revealed on Wednesday that talks over a contract extension at Arsenal are heading in a “positive” direction.

However, Wenger says it remains possible that both players could leave in the winter transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday, he said: "In our situation, we have envisaged every solution. It is possible.”

When asked specifically about Ozil's future at the club, the Frenchman replied: “It is my understanding [that he wants to stay].

“I hope the situation can be turned around. At the moment, we are not close enough to announce anything.”

Wenger also revealed that he will speak with Alexis ahead of his side's trip to Watford following the forward's participation in Chile's 3-0 defeat against Brazil in midweek.

Arsenal travel to Watford on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, whereas the Hornets are unbeaten in their last two league fixtures.