Victor Obinna Nsofor: Benni McCarthy made it possible for me to join Cape Town City

Cape Town City striker Victor Obinna Nsofor said he joined the Mother City club on the recommendation of Benni McCarthy, who made it possible for him to come to South Africa.

“For me, it was important to come to a team that really believes in what it is looking for. City are a new club that only came into place two years ago. The most important person that made it possible for me to come here was McCarthy,” Obinna told Cape Times.

The 30-year-old journeyman had spells with Serie A's Chievo Verona and Inter Milan before going to Malaga in Spain, Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow and Germany’s MSV Duisburg and SV Darmstadt.

It was at the English Premier League side West Ham United where his friendship with McCarthy began as the pair formed a deadly partnership

“He is someone I respect as a person and I have a good relationship with him. In fact, the club as a whole wanted me to come, and that is the main purpose why I am playing my football at City,” Obinna said.

He got his first goal two weeks ago in the Cape Town Derby win over Ajax Cape Town, and Obinna has praised the standard of PSL football and the way it attracts players from abroad.

“The PSL is improving, and it has been improving year after year. You can see that in the awareness it has created in players from other countries, even from Europe, who are keen to come over. With that, it has improved the quality and it is this aspect that the PSL needs to emphasise more. It is getting to a level now where the competition and the quality of the game are getting higher each year,” Obinna concluded.