Mohammad Dawood shines for Iraq as the West Asian side knocked Chile out of the U17 World Cup.

U17 World Cup: Iraq 3-0 Chile : La Rojita succumb to yet another defeat

The 'La Rojita' kicked things off in the tie between Iraq and Chile at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium.

Chile had conceded four in their previous game against England where their first choice keeper Julio Borquez ended up getting sent off in the dying stages of the game. Rodrigo Cancino took charge in between the sticks for the South American's in what was a must-win game for them. Things didn't go exactly to plan for the Chilean's as in the 6th minute Iraq's Mohammad Dawood ended up putting one past the Chilean keeper from a tight angle to put Iraq in the lead.

From there on Iraq went on to dominate proceedings in the first half and rarely let Chile get a sniff at goal.

The second half started with Chile looking to pull one back early on. The Chilean captain Lucas Alcaron came close to scoring for his side early on in the second half with an audacious shot from 30 yards out.

After a shaky start to the second half Iraq slowed things down and made sure they enjoyed a lion's share of the possession. As time went by Iraq's main target man Dawood looked ever more threatening and finally scored his second of the night in the 66th minute when he curled in a near perfect free-kick to put his side two goals up.

Things went from bad to worse for Chile as an unfortunate deflection off Diego Valencia put Iraq 3-0 up.

Danger man Dawood could've bagged his hat-trick when Iraq got a penalty in the dying stages of the game but he failed to convert from the spot.