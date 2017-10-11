Barcelona have appointed their former player Guillermo Amor as head of institutional relations and sports for first-team football.

Amor takes role on Barcelona board

Amor, a midfielder for Barcelona between 1988 and 1998, was appointed alongside former team-mate Jose Mari Bakero to take joint charge of the club's youth operations in July.

Barca 8/5 to win at Atleti

The 49-year-old will continue his work in this area, with his new role part of a restructuring at boardroom level that will see technical director Robert Fernandez focus his efforts upon player transfers.

A statement released by Barcelona read: "Within the framework of the restructuring of the professional football area, FC Barcelona has appointed former player Guillermo Amor as the new head of institutional relations and sports [for] first-team football.

"Guillermo Amor will also keep his tasks in professional soccer training.

"The technical secretary, Robert Fernandez, will focus his work on the analysis of the football market and the search for players."

Barcelona's transfer operations during the most recent window came under criticism after Paris Saint-Germain pulled off their world record purchase of Neymar for €222 million.

Key targets such as Philippe Coutinho were missed, while Ousmane Dembele and Paulinho arrived at considerable expense amid suggestions of dressing room discontent with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his fellow board members.

On Tuesday, it was widely reported Barcelona's director of professional sports Albert Soler had stepped down from his football responsibilities at the club along with Raul Sanllehi. Soler, who is now expected to focus upon Barcelona's handball and basketball teams, and Sanllehi have been the club's chief transfer negotiators over recent years.

Bartomeu's efforts to restructure have continued apace recently, with a formal announcement of his reshuffle expected at the club's general assembly on October 21.

Vice-president Carles Vilarrubi and director Jordi Mones tending their resignations after the decision to play the LaLiga game versus Las Palmas on the day of the Catalan independence referendum behind closed doors.

Former youth chief Pep Segura was confirmed as Barcelona's new general manager shortly before Amor and Bakero arrived.

Despite this upheaval off the field, Ernesto Valverde's side have won all seven of their opening games in La Liga to sit top of the table.