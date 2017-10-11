Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly keeping tabs on Free State Stars right-back Nyiko Mobbie.

Free State Stars defender Nyiko Mobbie linked with Kaizer Chiefs

The defender was only promoted to the Ea Lla Koto first team in March 2016, and he has done well for himself despite being relatively inexperienced.

Amakhosi look very thin in defence this season, especially with a few of their experienced players nursing long-term injuries.

As things stand, Steve Komphela has Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko as his right full-backs, but with the former Mamelodi Sundowns man only expected to return to action early next season, it appears that Chiefs leaving no stone unturned ahead of the January transfer window.

They still have Daniel Cardoso as a back-up defender, but the 29-year-old is more comfortable playing as a centre-back than as a full-back.

Bobby Motaung has already confirmed that they will discuss possible signings when the transfer window opens in January, and while top of their priority list is getting a proven goalscorer, the idea of bringing in another defender cannot be ruled out completely.

However, Chiefs should be prepared to dig deep into their pockets to land Mobbie as he's still contracted to the Bethlehem-based outfit.