Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce will continue his role at the A-League club next season.
Harambee Starlets goalkeeper set to undergo surgery this week

Harambee Starlets goalkeeper, Vivian Akinyi is set to under a surgery on her knee late this week, Goal can reveal.

The promising Starlets custodian picked up a knee injury during a local match, a setback that would see her miss the 2017 Cosafa Women's Championship held last month in Zimbabwe.

Akinyi is now set to for a correctional surgery at Kijabe Hospital on October 11.

“I dislocated my knee while playing a friendly match with one of the clubs,” Akinyi told Goal.

Goal, however, understands that injury is not serious, but the player is not taking chances.

“Right now I can walk un-aided but I will still have to go for the surgery anyway so that it doesn’t affect me in future.”

Football Kenya Federation will carter for the bill. 

