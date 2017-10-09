Even when they're not preparing for World Cup qualifiers, Brazil's stars manage to show off skills most people can only dream of.

Brazil stars' awesome Teqball battle

In the lead up to their next qualifier against Chile the awesome foursome of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Dani Alves decided to spend their free time playing an epic game of Teqball.

If you have no idea what that is, just imagine playing table tennis with a soccer ball, but using any part of your body except your hands to get the ball back onto the opposite side of the table.

The Samba stars make it look easy as well as they effortlessly rally back-and-forth with supreme control and touch.

Check out their epic rally in the video above.

Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia but their match against Chile could have massive ramifications for several other teams.

A win for Chile will seal their spot in Russia but anything less could see Colombia, Peru or Argentina consign them to a playoff spot.

Argentina are in danger of missing out unless they can reverse their recent fortunes by winning away at Ecuador for the first time since 2001.

Since then in World Cup qualifying games, they have been beaten twice, in 2005 and 2009, before scraping a 1-1 draw in 2013.

Even if Lionel Messi's side do win they won't necessarily qualify automatically, but victory would guarantee they finish no worse than fifth place, putting them into a two-legged play-off against New Zealand.

Uruguay need only take a point in their home qualifier against already-eliminated Bolivia to be certain of progressing.

One of the most high-stakes games comes in Lima, where Peru will aim to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1982 when they take on Colombia.

Colombia were moments from qualifying for the World Cup last Thursday before two last-gasp goals from Paraguay turned a 1-0 win into a 2-1 defeat.

That win kept Paraguay's qualification bid alive and a home win over Venezuela on Tuesday could see them seal their place to Russia depending on results elsewhere.

As it stands with one game remaining only three points separate second-placed Uruguay (28-points) from sixth-placed Argentina (25).