'Worst XI England have fielded?' - Fans bemused by experimental Three Lions team

Gareth Southgate has named an experimental England XI to face Lithuania, but his decision to rotate his players after securing World Cup qualification has left fans bemused.

Harry Winks and Harry Maguire will make their England debuts, while Aaron Creswell is handed his first start for the Three Lions. Despite Southgate testing out fringe players ahead of the 2018 World Cup by giving them competitive experience, supporters were not happy with the selection, with some even questioning whether it's the worst England XI ever.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was singled out for criticism, with one fan saying his inclusion gives hope to everyone of lining out for their country.

England face Lithuania in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier, with the game kicking off at 17:00 BST.