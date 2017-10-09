There was only one name dancing about the lips of those who'd watched the England U17s demolish Chile U17s 0-4 in a group F bout in India's spiritual football capital of Kolkata. And that was Jadon Sancho.

U17 World Cup: England U17's Cooper focused on Mexico duel as Chile's Caputto calls for renewed focus

England sent a statement to those in their group and possibly future challengers with the depth in the squad. Hudson-Odoi scored the opening goal five minutes into kick-off before Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho settled the result with two goals after the restart. Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes, who replaced Hudson-Odoi in the second half, added a beautiful fourth through a free-kick to provide the finishing touch to England's dominance against Chile.

"It is obviously a good scoreline 4-0, a decent match. It was a great occasion for the youngsters," explained the British coach Steve Cooper, who further added, "Credit to the boys. That is how we expect English teams to play. A lot of positives from the game."

Quizzed about their future games involving Sancho, the former Liverpool academy coach expressed, "We are only thinking about the group stage matches at the moment. We have to play Mexico and Iraq next. We need to recover quickly and prepare for our upcoming matches in the group stage."

The 37-year-old refused to be drawn out on eulogies for specific players and instead pointed out the collective strength of his squad.

"We have 21 players. All the players in the squad are capable of starting. As I always say it's a team game and every player is important. We have to make sure that all the players get proper chances to play in the World Cup," he concluded.

In contrast, the mood was quite sombre and mournful in the Chile camp and coach Hernan Caputto made no effort to conceal his disappointment.

"It was an unexpected start to the tournament. England were excellent and totally deserved to win," stated the 42-year-old, who also claimed, "Individually we have to work really hard. We still have 2 matches to play and have the time to recover. We have to work on our errors and perform better in future."

On Sancho's steely performance and why he chose not to man mark the Borussia Dortmund fledgling, the former Universidad de Chile goalkeeper replied, "He is a very good player no doubt. But the other 20 players are also equally good. We had plans for him sure but we had to focus on other players too."

Finally, the coach was effusive in his praise for the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, concluding, "It was an outstanding and great facility. It looks beautiful from outside. Its a privilege for the young players to come in such a stadium and play. Unfortunately, the result was not in our favour today."

