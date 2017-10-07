Talanta FC wasted a great chance to collect maximum points against Palos in the National Super League on Friday.

Wasteful Talanta held by Palos as Bidco United win

The John Kamau led side dominated the match but failed to take their chances. Erick Kapaito was twice denied by the referee's flag despite hitting the back of the net. Despite winning a penalty later on, Palos goalkeeper Robert Ouma guessed right to deny the hosts.

In an earlier match, substitute Opwora Sean scored with his first touch to hand his team Bidco United a draw against Kibera Black Stars. The Stars scored first through a penalty courtesy of Wilson Njuguna after Henry Onyango had been fouled.

Prior to Friday's match, Black Stars had defeated leaders Vihiga United and Palos.

Fixtures for Saturday: Kenya Police vs Vihiga United-Karuturi, GFE 105 vs Isibania (Kipchoge Keino, Eldoret), KCB vs MOSCA (Camp Toyoyo), Wazito vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo) and Nakuru AllStars vs Ushuru (Afraha Stadium).