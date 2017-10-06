Neymar or Griezmann? Mbappe asked to pick between PSG and France partners

Kylian Mbappe sees his Paris Saint-Germain and France strike partners, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, as boasting different qualities.

The teenage frontman finds himself in the enviable position of working alongside world-class talent for club and country.

He linked up with PSG over the summer, with a deal which will eventually be worth €180 million following hot on the heels of a record-breaking €222m move for Neymar.

Mbappe has slotted seamlessly into the fold at Parc des Princes, with a devastating frontline in the French capital also including Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani.

The 18-year-old continues to impress for France as well, where he forms part of attacking unit which includes prolific Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann.

Asked to pick between the La Liga star and Neymar as to who he prefers working with, Mbappe told reporters: “Both of them, because they are two different players.

“Neymar is more creative and Griezmann is more clinical in front of goal.

“So they are two different players and I can learn from both of them every day.”

Neymar has netted eight goals and provided seven assists since linking up with PSG over the summer, with Mbappe managing three efforts of his own.

Griezmann, meanwhile, has three goals and one assist for Atletico in all competitions.

It could be that Mbappe’s next outing comes alongside the 26-year-old, with France set to take in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on Saturday.

France sit top of Group A at present, but still have work to do in order to book their ticket to Russia next summer.

Mbappe is expected to help get them over the line, but the youngster has warned that he should not be viewed as a saviour and that Didier Deschamps’ side need to pull together as a collective.

He said: "No, I won't save the day. We have 11 players on the pitch.

"People expect more from me and that's normal. When you have good players, it's reasonable to want them to make a difference.

"But I think we have a quality squad with a lot of good players. It's not just one player who will make the difference, but everyone will.

"I really can't wait to play this crucial game. We love it when there is so much pressure. We want to be on the pitch to play the game and defend the colours of France."