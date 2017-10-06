Mexico will look to close in on top spot in CONCACAF's fifth round of World Cup qualifying on Friday night by seeing off Trinidad & Tobago at home.

Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Soca Warriors are bottom of the final group with just one win and have named a young, inexperienced squad for this match with a view to the next World Cup cycle.

As a result, El Tri will be favoured to secure a convincing win and build some confidence ahead of next week's trip to Honduras.

Game

Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago

Date

Friday, October 6

Time

21:30 ET / 02:30 BST



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go. It can also be watched in Spanish on Univision.

US TV channel Online stream

FS1

Fox Sports Go



In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or by stream.

UK TV channel Online stream

None

None



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Mexico players

Goalkeepers

Ochoa, J. J. Corona, Cota

Defenders

Moreno, Layun, Reyes, Ayala, Araujo, Alanis, Salcedo, Alvarez

Midfielders

Guardado, G. Dos Santos, Herrera, Aquino, J. Dos Santos, Hernandez, Gallardo, Gutierrez

Forwards

Chicharito, Vela, Peralta, Jimenez, J. M. Corona, Lozano



Juan Carlos Osorio's lineups are notoriously unpredictable - the coach has never named the same starting XI twice in a row during his time in charge of El Tri.

He has virtually a full complement at his disposal for this match, though, and could give a front three of Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez and Jesus Manuel Corona a chance to impress.

Potential starting XI: Ochoa; Alvarez, Reyes, Moreno, Layun; Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Guardado; Lozano, Chicharito, J. M. Corona.

Position Trinidad & Tobago players

Goalkeepers

Foncette, Samuel, Ranjitsingh

Defenders

Cyrus, George, Gonzales, Williams, A. Jones, Hodge, Villaroel, Trimmingham

Midfielders

Hyland, J. Jones, Molino, Paul, Lewis, Garcia, London, Benjamin, St. Hillaire

Forwards

Winchester, Caesar, Roach



Trinidad have left out a number of experienced players, including goalkeepers Jan-Michael Williams and Marvin Phillip, defender Aubrey David and forward Kenwyne Jones.

Youngsters Josiah Trimmingham and Kathon St. Hillaire will be hoping to make their debuts.

Potential starting XI: Foncette; A. Jones, Cyrus, Williams, Villaroel; Hyland, George; Lewis, Molino, J. Jones; Winchester.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Mexico are 1/8 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Trinidad & Tobago priced at 16/1 and the draw available at 11/2.

GAME PREVIEW

The United States may have taken the Gold Cup, but it has been advantage Mexico when it comes to World Cup qualifying.

El Tri has gone through a few ups and downs over the past year but they secured their place in Russia with little fuss and remain unbeaten in the fifth and final round of qualifying going into their concluding couple of matches.

It might be said that Juan Carlos Osorio now has the chance to nail down a first-choice starting XI but in reality, that is not likely to be the coach's concern.

The 56-year-old has shown little to no interest in fielding a consistent lineup, instead preferring to make changes every single game to tailor his team to their opponent.

That has meant switching between a back three and back four and an ever-rotating cast of forwards and wingers leading the line.

With a strong squad at his disposal for this pair of games, though, Osorio will have the chance to lean on both established and emerging key men such as Andres Guardado, Chicharito and Hirving Lozano should he wish to do so.