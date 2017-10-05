Carlsberg, one of the leading brewery groups in the world, has come up with a special beer to celebrate 25 years of their partnership with English football giants Liverpool FC.

Liverpool's 25 years of legacy inspires Carlsberg to brew a special beer

Hops is one of the main ingredients in beer, as the cones from hop plants give beer its hoppy taste. What Carlsberg has done to incorporate the element of Liverpool in the beer is cultivating special red hop plants by immersing them in footage of 25 years of Liverpool FC matches and the sound of roaring fans.

This was done by scientists at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory in Copenhagen who used a powerful sound system and 360 video screen at the brewery’s Copenhagen greenhouse displaying Liverpool FC matches spanning the past three decades.

The red hops were harvested after six months to brew the special Carlsberg Liverpool FC Beer, which will be sampled in special pubs and at Anfield during Liverpool’s Premier League match against Huddersfield Town on 28th October 2017.

Carlsberg expects the fans to be able to taste the victories and defeats the club has gone through in the last 25 years.

“Research has shown that hops plan grow better when exposed to sound vibrations, which will result in more photosynthesis and more biomass. We decided to use this to brew probably the best fan beer in the world to commemorate Carlsberg’s and Liverpool FC’s joint 25 year history is a whole new way of thinking of beer terroir,” says Pai Rosager Pedas, Senior Scientist at Carlsberg Research Laboratory.

David Roberts, Grounds Manager, Liverpool FC said: “This concept is truly unique, the thought that hops might be influenced by the sights and sounds of 25 years of matches is revolutionary. We take great care of the hallowed turf of Anfield and if this concept is anything to go by, I hope it also reaps the benefits of our incredible chorus of supporters too.”

Billy Hogan, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Liverpool FC said: “The Carlsberg relationship with Liverpool Football Club is one of the longest standing partnerships in sport. We have over 25 incredible years of history with Carlsberg and we couldn’t be more proud of our partnership. Creating a beer that has grown up on the roar of our fans and in the soil of Anfield is completely unique and indicative of the fresh-thinking which keeps our long-standing relationship so full of energy.”

For a chance to win a bottle of the special beer and a trip to Liverpool FC’s training ground, Melwood, go to carlsberg.com/.